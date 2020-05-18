Home
House floods for fifth time, elevation project approved
GONZALES - A homeowner in Ascension Parish was busy cleaning his house Friday after it took on water yet again. Lawrence Perkins says it's the fifth...
Louisiana unemployment compensation topping $1.4 billion
BATON ROUGE - Unemployment and the tidal wave...
'Phase 1' enforcement at salons coming from Fire Marshal, Department of Health
BATON ROUGE - Salon owners and employees are...
World stock markets rebound on economic recovery hopes
BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets and U.S. futures rebounded Monday from losses last week after the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve expressed optimism that...
Director of 'Little Fires Everywhere' dies of undiagnosed blood disorder
In a tragic turn of events, an illness...
City-parish employees anticipate reopening of local buildings, Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - City-Parish government buildings officially reopen...
Area clears, Arthur churns
A cold front passed through south Louisiana late Sunday. This brought a slightly drier air mass into the area, which will hang on early in the...
Periods of rain and storms Sunday
Tonight and Tomorrow: Periods of showers and...
First named storm of the season forms near the Bahamas
The first named storm of the 2020 hurricane...
Sports
LSU Coaches Caravan updates fans on Tiger teams
BATON ROUGE - Typically it's a summer time tradition, built into the slow season of athletics but this year while everyone is at a standstill the...
AP source: MLB owners approve plan to start season in July
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball owners...
WATCH: Joe Burrow joins other NFL Draft picks for viral video
With the NFL's offseason largely in limbo because...
Investigations
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, May 15, 2020.
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
Tickets on sale for 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway; Information here
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are on sale for chances to win the the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home. The Dream Home is valued at $725,000....
Better than Ezra star partners with Raising Cane's for charitable virtual concert
BATON ROUGE - Raising Cane's is hoping to...
Local non-profit brings food to children in underserved parts of Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH - Partnerships between a local non-profit...
