Report: Police responding to Uvalde shooting had rifles earlier than known
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Multiple police officers armed with rifles and at least one ballistic shield stood and waited in a school hallway for nearly an...
LIVE UPDATES: Tuesday morning commute
FOLLOW OUR TWITTER FOR TRAFFIC UPDATES: ...
Sports2-A-Day Preview: Zachary Broncos
The Zachary Broncos are out to repeat as...
Tuesday AM Forecast: A few showers could break the hot streak today
A little shower could make a huge difference today. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: Temperatures started out a bit...
Monday PM Forecast: record setting heat possible this week
The high heat continues to be a big...
Monday AM Forecast: The heat is not going anywhere
No heat advisory today, but a few likely...
Sports
Sports2-A-Day Preview: Zachary Broncos
The Zachary Broncos are out to repeat as 5A state champions, but after their perfect run of 15-0 through the 2021 season, they'll have to do...
Tiger baseball players earn All-American honors
Two of the LSU's best hitters were recognized...
VIDEO: Looking ahead to the NBA draft with ESPN reporter Andrew Lopez
NEW ORLEANS- Sports2's Corey Rholdon caught up with...
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report from Monday, June 20, 2022.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report from Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report from Thursday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
