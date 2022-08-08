Home
Capital area businesses considering scrapping LA Wallet as valid form of ID
BATON ROUGE - If you are one of the 1.5 million Louisiana residents who use LA Wallet regularly as a form of identification, you might want...
Sheriff: 2 suspects in custody for armed robbery of Denham Springs store
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies said they have two...
An inside look at West Baton Rouge School System ahead of the school year
BRUSLY - As school started Monday, Brusly Superintendent...
Monday PM Forecast: heavier storms possible midweek
There will be a ramp up in showers and thunderstorms as we move through the week. Wednesday and Thursday in particular, look to have potential for...
Back to school fun, just be careful in the sun
Back to school is here and that means...
Monday AM Forecast: Afternoon showers are not going anywhere
Send your little ones back to school with...
Sports
LSU Football unranked in Coaches Poll for first time in 22 years
The last time the LSU Tiger football team was unranked in the preseason Coaches Poll, an outsider was taking over the team after it had hit...
BJ Ojulari awarded legendary No. 18 jersey
"He's what you want when you want someone...
Catholic's Shelton Sampson pledges to LSU
Senior 5 star wide receiver Shelton Sampson made...
Investigations
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
