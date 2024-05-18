Home
Officials recap severe Thursday evening weather
BATON ROUGE - Both Entergy and Demco are still working to restore power to about 6,000 customers around the state after a round of powerful storms...
'Every parent's worst nightmare:' Slidell teen drowns in Palm Lake
SLIDELL - A 15-year-old jumped into a Slidell...
Soul food chefs show off their skills at annual Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival
BATON ROUGE - The two day Baton Rouge...
Saturday PM Forecast: Time to get outside this weekend and enjoy the great weather
The weather looks like it will cooperate to conclude the weekend with lots of sunshine and dry conditions. This pattern will continue well into next week....
Saturday AM Forecast: Saying goodbye to the active weather, and hello to sunshine
We can finally breath a sigh of relief...
Last round of rain and thunderstorms moving through by Saturday morning
The National Weather Service has expanded the Flood...
Sports
LSU baseball beats Ole Miss 9-3 in final regular season game, completes sweep
BATON ROUGE - LSU finished its last regular season game with a 9-3 win over Ole Miss Saturday, meaning the Tigers swept Ole Miss. This...
LSU softball heading to Regional Finals after 4-1 win over Southern Illinois
BATON ROUGE - LSU softball defeated Southern Illinois...
Chaffin tosses shutout, LSU softball cruises past Jackson State in opening round of NCAA Tournament
BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team opened...
Health
Friday's Health Report: Surgeries can strengthen, stabilize spine for osteopenia, osteoporosis patients
BATON ROUGE — Osteopenia and osteoporosis are both conditions in which bones become less dense and can break more easily. Bone density issues are common among...
Thursday's Health Report: New immunotherapy treatment could help extend lives of melanoma patients
BATON ROUGE — Melanoma is considered the deadliest...
Wednesday's Health Report: Inside new innovations in breast cancer surgery
BATON ROUGE — About 2.3 million women are...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
