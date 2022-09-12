Home
Lawmaker claims plan to house violent youth at Jetson facility in Baker may be scrapped
BAKER - Where to house criminal youth remains uncertain, but one state lawmaker says the Governor's plan to move them to Baker is likely dead. ...
After violent crash near LSU lakes leaves child hurt, walkers worried for their safety
BATON ROUGE - During most of the day,...
Bezos rocket crashes after liftoff, only experiments aboard
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A rocket crashed...
Monday PM Forecast: front to bring much lower humidity
The headline is that a front will make it into the Gulf of Mexico allowing a much drier air mass to move into Louisiana and Mississippi...
Monday AM Forecast: Plenty of time to get outside this week
The weather story this week is sunshine and...
Sunday PM Forecast: Workweek shaping up to be pleasant
Today ending up being mostly sunny with a...
Sports
WATCH: LSU Coach Brian Kelly talks win over Southern, looks ahead to Mississippi State
Jameis Winston leads Saints to 4th quarter comeback over Falcons
ATLANTA — A new coach. A bunch of...
The Fleur-De-Lis Report: Saints Enter the Season With High Expectations as They Play the Falcons in Week One
The New Orleans Saints kick off the 2022-2023...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
