Juvenile arrested over fake threats to St. Tammany Fair; law enforcement increasing security
COVINGTON - Authorities are increasing security at the St. Tammany Parish Fair after false rumors about a shooting threat circulated on social media. The Covington...
Overnight closures planned on I-10, I-110 in Baton Rouge this weekend
BATON ROUGE - In about a week's time,...
Sheriff: Man arrested after allegedly shooting 8-year-old girl in drive-by attack
SPRINGFIELD - A man was arrested Friday after...
Friday PM Forecast: sunny, dry days continue
Since September 10, only one day registered a trace of rain at Metro Airport in Baton Rouge. The dry stretch will continue next week. Next...
Friday AM Forecast: More pleasant weather for the weekend
Complaint department is closed for the weekend! ...
Thursday PM Forecast: breezy and comfortable end to the week
Thursday morning began with low temperatures in the...
Saints' Michael Thomas out, Jameis Winston unlikely to play against Vikings in London
NEW ORLEANS - With Jameis Winston suffering from a back injury, backup QB Andy Dalton is expected get his first start as a Saint against the...
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Week 4 NFL | Week 5 CFB
BATON ROUGE - It’s now the middle of...
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Central's Glen Cage
BATON ROUGE - Around Central High School, Glen...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
