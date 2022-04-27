Home
Louisiana shooting kills man and girl, injures 3 children
OPELOUSAS, La. (AP) — A man and a 4-year-old girl were killed early Wednesday and three other children injured after a fight escalated and gunfire erupted...
New fast track program to help fire fighter shortage in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE- New firefighters were training earlier Wednesday,...
Blight, lot cleared hours after 2 On Your Side story airs
BATON ROUGE - Less than 24 hours after...
Excitement in the sky as space rocks blast through atmopshere
Many across southeast Louisiana have been reporting "fireballs" or "shooting stars" in the skies. There are two active meteor showers right now that are the likely...
Wednesday PM Forecast: after one more cool morning, trending warmer
After one more cool morning, seasonable conditions will...
Ida becomes a retired hurricane name
The name, Ida, has been officially retired from...
Channel 2's NFL Mock Draft
LAS VEGAS - Thursday is going to be an action-packed day for Sports in South Louisiana. At 6:30, the New Orleans Pelicans will try to...
Suns smoke Pelicans in playoff game five in Phoenix
After being embarrassed on the road in New...
LSU softball makes quick work of McNeese, 10-1 in five innings
In their last midweek game of the season,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report from Tuesday,...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report from Monday,...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
