Big rig trouble: Over a dozen semi trucks robbed of parts in Port Allen
PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help with identifying thieves that stole parts from a Port Allen trucking...
Students - and pets - move into dorms at Nicholls State
THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — A south Louisiana college...
Planning Commission denies proposal to designate Beauregard Town as historic district
BATON ROUGE - After months of debate, the...
Tuesday PM Forecast: heat dominates until widespread storms return Thursday
While a stray shower or thunderstorm is still possible, heat will continue to be the main weather story on Wednesday. An approaching front will reintroduce much...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Heat Advisory issued for the Baton Rouge area
Heat Advisory issued for south Louisiana today. ...
HEAT ADVISORY Tuesday, rain increases later in the week
In August, we often say it is either...
WATCH: LSU quarterbacks break down fall camp battle with media
The two leading candidates for LSU's quarterback position met with the media on Tuesday afternoon and discussed how the competition is going, how they're improving over...
LSU QB Myles Brennan quitting football, not at practice Monday morning
LSU veteran quarterback Myles Brennan was not seen...
LSU Tiger football unranked in AP Top 25 preseason poll
The LSU Tiger football team is unranked in...
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Tuesday, 16, 2022.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report fro Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
