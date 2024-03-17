Home
News
Police searching for woman who allegedly forged signature on bank withdrawal slip, stole $10K
BATON ROUGE - Police officers are searching for a woman who allegedly forged a signature on a bank withdrawal slip and stole $10,000 from a bank...
One found dead in car with multiple gunshot wounds on Tams Drive
BATON ROUGE - One person was found dead...
River Bend home near total loss after lightning strike sets house on fire
BATON ROUGE - A house on Laurel Lakes...
Sunday PM Forecast: Bulk of rain moving out, cooler and drier conditions to follow
Most of the shower and thunderstorm activity has now moved out of the area. Cooler and drier conditions will take place the next several days. ...
Sunday AM Forecast: Widespread storms this morning, clearing in the afternoon
Widespread showers and thunderstorms will be likely this...
Saturday AM Forecast: A lot drier today, another round of rain arrives tomorrow
Thankfully, only spotty storms will be possible today...
Sports
LSU baseball falls to Mississippi State 15-5, loses first SEC series
STARKVILLE, MS - It was a tie breaker day between LSU and Mississippi State for the series winner. Things did not fair well for the...
Weather cancels Southern baseball's doubleheader against Texas Southern
NEW ORLEANS - Both Southern baseball games against...
Big Guys No Ties: Selection Sunday, NIT, and CFB's potential 14-team playoff
Watch Big Guys No Ties with Michael Cauble...
Investigations
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, March 12, 2024.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for March...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
