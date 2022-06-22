Home
Walker woman killed after car ran into utility pole Wednesday morning
LOCKPORT - A woman from Walker was killed in a crash in Lockport Wednesday morning. According to State Police, 29-year-old Kristen Taylor of Walker was...
DOTD: Litter caused flash flooding on Mississippi River Bridge Tuesday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - The sun was shining and...
Florida fugitive arrested in Ponchatoula, officers find over 800 illegal narcotic pills in home
PONCHATOULA - Police found a gun and over...
Wednesday PM Forecast: highs move closer to century mark
On Thursday, a HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect for the entire WBRZ Weather Forecast Area (except St. Mary Parish) from 10am to 7pm. Expect the...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Heat Advisory issued for the entire WBRZ viewing area
A Heat Advisory is back. THE FORECAST...
Tuesday PM Forecast:heat index to surge higher once again
On Wednesday, a HEAT ADVISORY will be in...
LSU to unveil 'Pistol' Pete Maravich statue on July 25
BATON ROUGE - Wednesday, "Pistol" Pete Maravich's birthday, LSU announced a date for the unveiling of Maravich's on-campus statue. The decision to build a statue...
Sports2-a-Days: Walker Wildcats
The Walker Wildcats are trying to build on...
Tiger fans find great seats and memories at College World Series
Ed Sexton and his older brother George know...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report from Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report from Monday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
87°
