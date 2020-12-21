Home
Amazon extends return window, suggests tracking packages during holiday rush
BATON ROUGE - It's a week until Christmas and that means you're running out of time to buy gifts and get them under the tree. Amazon...
WBRZ viewers rally to help woman who lost $1,500 to rental scam just before Christmas
BATON ROUGE - A person caught up in...
Mounting fraud claims taking time to vet, leaving unemployed in tough position
BATON ROUGE - Last month, the Louisiana Workforce...
One person injured in shooting on Bartlett Street
BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a reported shooting in the 2500 block of Bartlett Street Monday afternoon. One person has received non-life-threatening injuries. ...
Gov. Edwards schedules Tuesday news conference; Watch live here
BATON ROUGE - The governor will hold a...
Dr. Fauci to receive vaccine on Tuesday
Washington - Doctor Anthoni Fauci is set to...
Tracking dense fog this morning, storms mid-week
Today and Tonight: A layer of dense fog is resulting in reduced visibility across the area this morning. **A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until...
Wet Saturday night, drying out overnight
Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, widespread showers and...
Batch of rain this weekend, potential cold snap in time for Christmas
The next frontal system will pass through over...
Cajuns' Billy Napier reportedly being considered for Auburn head coaching job
UL head coach Billy Napier may soon be moving on to a new role. According to The Advocate , the 41-year-old coach is near the...
FINAL | Saints 29 - Chiefs 32
The New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs...
Brees returns as Saints gear up to take on reigning Superbowl Champs Kansas City Chiefs
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A rite of December...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Dec. 18, 2021.
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
The Bridge Center for Hope invites public to tour its new facility
BATON ROUGE - A new facility that intends...
Law enforcement holds holiday toy drive for Baton Rouge families amid pandemic
BATON ROUGE - Local law enforcement officers want to make sure that children across the Capital City have presents to unwrap this holiday season. Under...
The Elvin Howard, Sr. Pancreatic Cancer Advocacy Foundation's virtual fundraiser begins Friday
BATON ROUGE - A cancer diagnosis impacts, not...
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting...
