Home
On Your Side
Call backlog slowly improving for Workforce Commission, thousands still waiting
BATON ROUGE - The state is finally offering some answers after thousands of people were cut off from their unemployment benefits pending a fraud investigation. ...
Unemployment emails continue to roll in, no update from LWC Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - Tuesday, 2 On Your Side...
Unemployment situation becomes dire for some; 2 On Your Side hears from dozens
BATON ROUGE - The unemployment situation in Louisiana...
News
Report: US job crisis continues with 900,000 Americans filing for unemployment
Last week, 900,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to CNN . It was a down from the prior...
Free COVID-19 tests to be administered in Donaldsonville Thursday, Jan. 21
DONALDSONVILLE - Ascension officials have teamed up with...
Traffic Update: Zachary crash at Main Street and Hwy 19 cleared
ZACHARY - According to Total Traffic, a Thursday...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Rainy conditions arrive ahead of the weekend
Light rain will start up this afternoon. THE FORECAST Today and Tonight: Clouds are already in the area and they will continue to build...
Rain expected late Thursday and into Friday
The primary weather issue over the next few...
One more dry day before rain returns to the forecast
Clouds will roll in, but the rain will...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Dirk Ricks fathering a winning tradition at Jehovah Jireh with son JP
Winners of three straight state titles, Jehovah-Jireh is led by the father-son duo of Dirk and JP Ricks. Don't think that just because he has a...
Brittany Brees says Drew played with several injuries Sunday in addition to broken ribs
NEW ORLEANS - In what may have been...
LSU blown out of the gym by red-hot shooting Alabama team
The LSU Tiger basketball team had no answers...
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2020
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Free COVID-19 tests to be administered in Donaldsonville Thursday, Jan. 21
DONALDSONVILLE - Ascension officials have teamed up with Ochsner to provide Donaldsonville's residents with COVID-19 testing at no out-of-pocket cost on Thursday (Jan. 21). The...
Analysis: Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for people with Type 1 diabetes?
As states across the US begin administering COVID-19...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered across Louisiana in a process that, not without hurdles in its organizational structure, is gradually becoming more streamlined....
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
Law enforcement holds holiday toy drive for Baton Rouge families amid pandemic
BATON ROUGE - Local law enforcement officers want...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Cancer Survivor Stories
Click 2 The Pros
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Fans' Choice 2020
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Cancer Survivor Stories
Click 2 The Pros
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Search
SEARCH
63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Rainy conditions arrive ahead of the weekend
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days