No update from workforce commission Thursday, call for help continues
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Workforce Commission provided no new updates Thursday as thousands of unemployed people plead for help. At the Baton Rouge office,...
Call backlog slowly improving for Workforce Commission, thousands still waiting
BATON ROUGE - The state is finally offering...
Unemployment emails continue to roll in, no update from LWC Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - Tuesday, 2 On Your Side...
2021 Baton Rouge Blues Festival rescheduled for September
BATON ROUGE - The annual Blues Festival in East Baton Rouge has been delayed several months due to concerns related to the coronavirus. Festival organizers...
New app could alert Louisianans when they're exposed to COVID
BATON ROUGE - State officials announced Friday that...
Lloyd Austin confirmed as Secretary of Defense, becomes first Black Pentagon chief
The Senate voted Friday (Jan. 22) to confirm...
Umbrellas needed to start the weekend
On and off rain will linger into the weekend. THE FORECAST Today and Tonight: Areas north of Baton Rouge started out with widespread rain....
Rain increasing overnight, dreary days ahead
A cold front will crawl south through the...
Moderate drought conditions over parts of south Louisiana
The state drought monitor has been updated and...
Dirk Ricks fathering a winning tradition at Jehovah Jireh with son JP
Winners of three straight state titles, Jehovah-Jireh is led by the father-son duo of Dirk and JP Ricks. Don't think that just because he has a...
Brittany Brees says Drew played with several injuries Sunday in addition to broken ribs
NEW ORLEANS - In what may have been...
LSU blown out of the gym by red-hot shooting Alabama team
The LSU Tiger basketball team had no answers...
Free COVID-19 tests to be administered in Donaldsonville Thursday, Jan. 21
DONALDSONVILLE - Ascension officials have teamed up with Ochsner to provide Donaldsonville's residents with COVID-19 testing at no out-of-pocket cost on Thursday (Jan. 21). The...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Thursday,...
Analysis: Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for people with Type 1 diabetes?
As states across the US begin administering COVID-19...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered across Louisiana in a process that, not without hurdles in its organizational structure, is gradually becoming more streamlined....
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
Law enforcement holds holiday toy drive for Baton Rouge families amid pandemic
BATON ROUGE - Local law enforcement officers want...
