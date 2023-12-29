Home
One arrested after fiery car crash on Highway 44 leaves three dead; police name the deceased
UPDATE: Police identified the deceased as 46-year-old Freddie Williams Jr., 50-year-old Jermaine Augillard, and 44-year-old Ahmad Johnson. All are from Darrow, Louisiana. ----- DARROW...
Glasgow Avenue and Tupello Street ditches and gas lines installation aggravating residents
BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge homeowner who...
Google settles $5 billion privacy lawsuit over tracking people using incognito mode
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Google has agreed to...
Weather
Friday PM Forecast: Warmer afternoons this weekend; rain returns into 2024
While we keep the cold starts over the holiday weekend, afternoon highs will rise to more comfortable levels. If you have plans on the night of...
Top 5 Weather Events of 2023: #1 - Extreme Heat
It was the hottest summer on record in...
Friday AM Forecast: Cold mornings remain through end of the year
The last weekend of the year includes cold...
Sports
LSU Men's basketball wins final non-conference game over Northwestern St.
BATON ROUGE - Matt McMahon and the LSU Men's Basketball team closed out 2023 in the win column after taking down Northwestern St. 96-55 Friday night....
Will Wade leads McNeese to win at Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Michigan - Will Wade and McNeese...
LSU WBB coach Kim Mulkey ejected from game after heated disagreement with ref
LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey was ejected...
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Pennington biomedical researcher selected for prestigious Resident Research Award
BATON ROUGE - Dr. Florina Corpodean was named...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in Baton Rouge will be hosting a Christmas dinner on December 25th at their shelter on Convention Street. ...
Pennington biomedical researcher selected for prestigious Resident Research Award
BATON ROUGE - Dr. Florina Corpodean was named...
Essential Credit Union and Priority Postal Credit Union announce merger
BATON ROUGE - Essential Credit Union is pleased...
