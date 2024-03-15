Home
Baton Rouge Police Department arrests man for first-degree rape
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man for first degree rape and aggravated burglary Friday. Deontra Spurlock, 19, allegedly sexually assaulted...
Tree falling onto car leads to one dead in single-vehicle crash on Greenwell Springs Road
PRIDE - One person died in a single-vehicle...
East Feliciana Parish timber land owner sues the state, believes his Fourth Amendment rights are being violated
EAST FELICIANA PARISH - Thomas Manuel was not...
Friday PM Forecast: rounds of showers and thunderstorms through holiday weekend
After a stormy Friday afternoon, we expect a few more rounds of rain into St. Patrick's Day weekend. Although it will be wise to have the...
Friday AM Forecast: Showers and storms this weekend, Much cooler next week
Grab your raingear! A cold front moving towards...
Thursday PM Forecast: slow moving front to ramp up rain chances next three days
Two of the next three days will feature...
Sports
No. 3 LSU gym takes down North Carolina 198.250-196.075
BATON ROUGE - The No. 3 ranked LSU Gymnastics team finished their regular season strong with a 198.250-196.075 win over North Carolina on Friday night for...
No. 2 LSU baseball loses first SEC game against Mississippi State 10-4
STARKVILLE - No. 2 LSU began SEC play...
LSU men's basketball falls in SEC Tournament opener, awaits potential NIT bid
NASHVILLE, TN – The LSU men’s basketball team...
Investigations
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, March 12, 2024.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for March...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
About Us
