La. stops, delays some unemployment payouts amid wave of fraud
BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Workforce Commission is reviewing thousands of claims for unemployment over concern of fraudulent activity. As the state steps up its...
Social Security Administration says widow owes $41,000
BATON ROUGE - Last May, 2 On Your...
Vacuum truck works to remove debris from drainage area Wednesday
DENHAM SPRINGS - A vacuum truck spent a...
La. will update state's COVID cases Friday; No update Thursday
CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE BREAKING NEWS REPORTS THURSDAY: Louisiana is not reporting new coronavirus numbers on Thanksgiving. WEDNESDAY: The state is reporting 1,234...
Over 1,000 plates of food given to those in need on Thanksgiving day
BATON ROUGE, LA - Hundreds of cars lined...
Teenager injured in shooting near Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting...
Stormy pattern continues through Sunday
Quick local forecast: Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms early, with only a slight chance of a shower overnight. Lows near 64. Tomorrow: Patchy fog in the...
Showers and storms possible for Thanksgiving
Happy Thanksgiving! THE FORECAST Thanksgiving: Today...
Stormy conditions on both sides of Thanksgiving
Stormy weather is expected for the entire viewing...
Byron Wade making waves at Belaire; heads to program's 1st playoff appearance in 17 years Friday
When Byron Wade took his first head coaching job at struggling Belaire in July, it was all quite a challenge. A short time to get his...
LSU struggles with latest hurdle for resilient Ed Orgeron
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU coach Ed...
LHSAA issues new COVID-related restrictions; warns of $500 fines for non-compliance
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana High School Athletic Association...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
The Elvin Howard, Sr. Pancreatic Cancer Advocacy Foundation's virtual fundraiser begins Friday
BATON ROUGE - A cancer diagnosis impacts, not just one person, but entire families and communities as people surround their loved one to assist them in...
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Stormy pattern continues through Sunday
