Recent juvenile murder arrests put spotlight on proposed bill
BATON ROUGE - Less than two months into 2024, at least four juvenile murder suspects have been added to the already stretched-to-the-limit East Baton Rouge juvenile...
Jefferson Highway under construction, set to be complete in 2025
BATON ROUGE - A busy highway is under...
LSU baseball sweeps long weekend at the Box
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger baseball team...
Monday PM Forecast: one more chilly night followed by substantial warming trend
After one more chilly night, thermometers will be off to the races for the week ahead. A couple of afternoons could challenge 80 degrees. Tonight...
Monday AM Forecast: Near-freezing this morning, warm and sunny week ahead
After a freezing start Monday morning, expect a...
Sunday PM Forecast: Near-freezing early Monday, followed by a temperature turnaround
Baton Rouge could see its first freeze of...
Sports
LSU baseball sweeps long weekend at the Box
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger baseball team capped off a winning weekend with an extra game on Monday at Alex Box Stadium where they continued...
Big Guys No Ties: Reflecting on the Super Bowl
Watch Big Guys No Ties with Michael Cauble...
LSU men's basketball upsets No. 11 South Carolina in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. - The LSU men's basketball team...
Investigations
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Feb. 19, 2024.
BRG Survivor Series: Local woman has surprise attack shortly after the birth of her son
BATON ROUGE - Ju st hours after the...
BRG Survivor Series: Local resident shares story a decade after his battle with heart disease
BATON ROUGE - Patton Brantley was on his...
Community
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for Dudley DeBosier’s Leadership Academy. Each year hundreds of nonprofits from around the state gather at the Crowne...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
Pennington biomedical researcher selected for prestigious Resident Research Award
BATON ROUGE - Dr. Florina Corpodean was named...
