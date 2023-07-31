Home
Deputies arrest man accused of shooting 7 people outside Assumption bar
LABADIEVILLE - Deputies have arrested a man suspected of shooting seven people outside a bar in Assumption Parish last month. On Monday, Sheriff Leland falcon...
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dead at 70
Paul Reubens, best known for his comedic portrayal...
Man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing victim multiple times Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man for...
Monday AM Forecast: More records are likely to be broken this week
Excessive heat is set to repeat for this entire workweek. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING...
Sunday PM Forecast: Excessive Heat Warning in effect to start new week
Dangerous heat is expected all week long just...
Saturday PM Forecast: Record Broken - Overnight Warmth - More Heat Sunday
More record high temperatures could fall in the...
Sports
Sports2-a-Days: Plaquemine Green Devils
PLAQUEMINE - The Plaquemine Green Devils will have to replace a good bit of their starting lineup in 2023. After going 9-2 last season, the...
Joe Burrow out "several weeks" with calf strain
CINCINNATI, OH - Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor...
LSU lands Alabama pitcher Luke Holman from transfer portal
LSU landed Alabama pitcher Luke Holman out of...
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
