Strange act of arson causes damage to Julia Street home
BATON ROUGE - In the middle of the night, three capital area residents were awakened by their home security system, alerting them to a fire that...
Police pursuit ends as suspect crashes in head-on collision at Essen Lane
BATON ROUGE - On Tuesday morning, traffic along...
Russia beats United States for Olympic Gold after Biles is pulled from team finals
TOKYO, Japan - The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC)...
Tuesday Morning Forecast: Day 5 of excessive heat
Tuesday is now day 5 th consecutive day with a heat advisory for south Louisiana. THE FORECAST Today & Tonight: The heat index is...
Monday PM Forecast: a fifth straight heat advisory
As seasonably hot conditions continue, previously higher rain...
Monday Morning Forecast: New week, same heat
Day four with A HEAT ADVISORY issued for...
Sports
Get your first look at the rebranded Caesars Superdome
NEW ORLEANS - The Saints gave fans their first glimpse of what the newly-rebranded Superdome will look like this season. The team shared photos and...
Through leadership in offensive meetings, Southern Lab's Angelo Izzard continues to be a true definition of servitude
As a sophomore, Southern Lab quarterback Angelo Izzard...
Minnesota Vikings assistant coach Rick Dennison out after refusing COVID vaccine
EAGAN, Minn.-Minnesota Vikings assistant coach Rick Dennison parted...
Health
Monday's Health Report
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Community
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Friday that it will host a series of virtual regional meetings in June and July to gather...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
