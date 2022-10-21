Home
Court records describe imprisoned teens' escape from abusive home, tortuous living conditions
CYPRESS, Texas - Newly obtained court documents explain how a pair of handcuffed, malnourished twins managed to sneak out of their home in Texas, prompting their...
Day care workers charged, accused of scaring tots with mask
HAMILTON, Miss. (AP) — Four people linked to...
Ascension highway closed while crews respond to nearby pasture fire
ASCENSION PARISH - A highway in St. Amant...
Weather
Friday PM Forecast: Perfect weather for homecoming weekend
Big weekend across the Capital Area and weather will be pleasant. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Tonight & Tomorrow: A couple of...
Friday AM Forecast: Sunshine will continue for the weekend
The forecast looks great for your weekend plans!...
Thursday PM Forecast: warming trend begins
For the second straight morning, Metro Airport in...
Sports
Saints fall to Cardinals 42-34, now 2-5 on the year
GLENDALE, Ariz. - The Saints keep hurting themselves; on Thursday, quarterback Andy Dalton throws three interceptions in New Orleans' 42-34 defeat to the Arizona Cardinals. Two...
Channel 2's Best Bet$ week: 7 NFL | 8 CFB
BATON ROUGE - What a weekend of football...
Williamson scores 25 in return, Pelicans beat Nets 130-108
NEW YORK (AP) — Zion Williamson returned from...
Investigations
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
