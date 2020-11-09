Home
Utility customers should expect to see new 'storm restoration charge' on bill in next year
BATON ROUGE - Utility companies have been busy this hurricane season restoring power to tens of thousands of people during the five storms that hit Louisiana....
Absentee ballot deadline is Monday
BATON ROUGE - If you haven't mailed your...
They're getting a turn lane! Hwy 42 neighborhood feeling left out, gets results
PRAIRIEVILLE - A neighborhood worried they'd been left...
1,251 new COVID cases reported in La. since Friday
CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE BREAKING NEWS REPORTS SUNDAY: The state reported 1,251 new COVID cases Sunday for a statewide total of 187,961 since March....
Russian soldier guns down three officers in attack at military base
According to CNN , a Russian soldier killed...
Stocks burst higher, S&P 500 at record on vaccine hopes
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks around the world...
Warm and muggy start to the week, Rain returns on Tuesday
This week will feel a lot more like summer than fall. THE FORECAST Today and Tonight: Temperatures this afternoon will warm into the upper...
Temperatures running above average all week long
Tonight and Tomorrow: A stray shower remains possible...
Showers continue tonight, drier Sunday afternoon
Tonight and Tomorrow: Showers and even a rumble...
Scotlandville moves to 6-0 after win over Zachary; claims sole possession of District 4-5A
What was thought to be an offensive shootout, Zachary and Scotlandville came down to the closing moments of the 4th quarter with the Hornets leaving Mumford...
NBA players approve plan to start season on Dec. 22
The National Basketball Players Association voted Thursday to...
SEC unveils men's basketball schedule for 2020-2021 season; LSU to host 14 games in BR
BATON ROUGE - The LSU men's basketball team...
Health
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14 as...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
