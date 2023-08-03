Home
Taylor Swift announces new dates for Eras tour including three New Orleans shows in 2024
NEW ORLEANS - Pop superstar Taylor Swift announced new dates for her continuing Eras tour—including three consecutive nights in the Big Easy. She posted the...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai and Kia are telling...
State climatologist: 'Conditions right now are definitely conducive for fires all across south Louisiana'
NEW ORLEANS - Crews are working to contain...
Thursday AM Forecast: Heat is here but the humidity is taking a break
The heat will crank up this afternoon, but a little less humid. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: An HEAT...
Wednesday PM Forecast: Heat and Air Quality Issues tomorrow, low rain chances
The hottest stretch of temperatures in more than...
Stream of weather info: Current weather alerts, information
Click HERE to watch WBRZ streaming live online...
Sports
Assistant LSU coach temporarily stepping away from football after medical emergency Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - LSU defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey is stepping away from football after a health scare on campus Tuesday. Head Coach Brian Kelly...
WATCH: Coach Jay Johnson talks LSU's title run, hopes for the future in one-on-one interview
LSU Baseball Coach Jay Johnson sits down with...
Saints adjust practice schedule due to extreme heat
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans are adjusting...
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
