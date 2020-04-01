Home
Online workouts popular during social distancing
BATON ROUGE/PRAIRIEVILLE - While everyone is safe at home during the coronavirus crisis, many are looking for things to do. That includes staying active and holding...
Unemployment benefits expanded to more people
BATON ROUGE - More people are now eligible...
Busted in wake of 2016 flood, contractor turns to virus business for 'second chance' venture
BATON ROUGE – Notorious flood contractor Matthew Morris...
Neighborhood gets creative while social distancing; creates drive-by zoo
BATON ROUGE- A resident in Slaughter is bringing happiness to her neighborhood by opening a drive-by zoo as families are stuck at home during the coronavirus...
Zachary community rallies to support local health care workers
ZACHARY - First responders in Zachary led a...
Broadmoor United Methodist Church targeted by arsonist, authorities investigate
BATON ROUGE - A local church was damaged...
Comfortable conditions through Thursday
Generally, quiet weather is expected to end the week. Though seasonable through Wednesday, temperatures will be moderating. THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: After a...
Coolest temperatures since early March expected tonight
Beyond a cold front, some of the coolest...
Front to deliver some cooler temperatures
Two warm afternoons are expected prior to below...
Sports
Wimbledon canceled for 1st time since WWII because of virus
Wimbledon was canceled on Wednesday because of the coronavirus pandemic, the first time since World War II that the oldest Grand Slam tennis tournament won’t be...
Report: Despite his expected return to Ohio, the Dolphins are still hoping to land Joe Burrow
LSU's Heisman-winner Joe Burrow has been expected to...
Sean Payton: Drew Brees has returned for his 'final season'
NEW ORLEANS — In a Tuesday morning interview...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Friday, March 27, 2020.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Wednesday,...
Community
New Iberia festival rescheduled to August
NEW IBERIA - Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, La Asociacion Española de Nueva Iberia and the City of New Iberia have decided to reschedule this year's...
Select EBR Head Start Centers to distribute breakfast/lunch to families
BATON ROUGE - As schools throughout EBR Parish...
Ascension Parish: March senior sock hop cancelled
ASCENSION PARISH - Ascension Parish Recreation officials have...
About Us
Contests
