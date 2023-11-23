Home
News
Baker teacher arrested after allegedly showing 12-year-old pornography, trying to coerce them into sex
BAKER - A teacher at a Baker school was arrested for obscenity after allegedly showing a 12-year-old student pornographic materials and trying to coerce them to...
Veterinarians expect influx of dogs with digestive problems - See what holiday foods you should avoid here
BATON ROUGE - Emergency animal hospitals say they...
One person in critical condition after shooting on East Industrial Avenue
BATON ROUGE - One person was critically injured...
Wednesday PM Forecast: cool and cloudy Thanksgiving, watching a few rain chances
The main takeaway of the Storm Station 7-Day Forecast is that chilly temperatures have arrived and are here to stay. There a few small chances for...
Thursday AM Forecast: Cool temperatures and some showers possible for Thanksgiving day
Plenty of cloud cover and cool temperatures will...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Dry for travel today, cool through Thanksgiving weekend
With the big Thanksgiving holiday tomorrow, weather is...
Sports
Saints move wide receiver Mike Thomas to injured reserve
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints announced Tuesday that team has placed wide receiver Michael Thomas on Injured Reserve with a knee injury. The...
'I am going to protect my players:' Mulkey talks Angel Reese absence after LSU beats Texas Southern
BATON ROUGE - LSU forward Angel Reese was...
WATCH: Brian Kelly talks upcoming game against Texas A&M
BATON ROUGE - Coach Brian Kelly hosted his...
Investigations
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Nov. 22, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Nov....
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
Baton Rouge General lights up the holidays starting Saturday
BATON ROUGE - A local tradition is set to reignite Saturday when Baton Rouge General transforms its front lawn into a huge light display complete with...
Survivor Stories: Community volunteer shares her story of brain surgery and breast cancer
In 2021, Diane Tate was on stage getting...
Survivor Stories: Baton Rouge woman battles breast cancer with confidence
BATON ROUGE - Shaun Ward is a survivor....
