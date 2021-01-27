Home
On Your Side
Gonzales subdivision approved, residents question whether it should have been
GONZALES - Farmland is turning into real estate, and there's a storm brewing in Ascension Parish. People who live in the area are questioning how the...
'Worst perfect storm' affecting thousands of unemployment claims
BATON ROUGE - Monday, 2 On Your Side...
Governor responds as thousands continue waiting for unemployment benefits
BATON ROUGE - As another week comes to...
News
EBR City-Parish rolls out new online tool featuring detailed view of annual operating budget
BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge citizens have access to a new web-based platform that offers a detailed, interactive view of the City-Parish's annual operating budget. ...
Pope marks Holocaust Remembrance Day with warning about warped ideologies
ROME -Pope Francis marked Holocaust Remembrance Day on...
Two dead following reported hostage situation in Texas doctor's office
AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are dead after...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Temperatures will drop into the 30s overnight
The rain and fog will be short-lived today. THE FORECAST Today and Tonight: There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 9 am...
Another round of showers before a return to the 30s
The second of two cold fronts will push...
Rainy and humid conditions will turn cool and dry Wednesday
There will be some dry time this afternoon...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Tigers hold Texas A&M scoreless in last 9 minutes in 78-66 win
Four Tigers in double figures led by Cam Thomas' game high 28 points as LSU knocks off Texas A&M for the second time this season 78-66....
LSU Gymnastics meet at Auburn postponed due to COVID issues
BIRMINGHAM - LSU and the SEC announced that...
SEC sets Media Day dates, will release 2021 schedule Wednesday
The Southeastern Conference announced it is moving SEC...
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2020
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered across Louisiana in a process that, not without hurdles in its organizational structure, is gradually becoming more streamlined....
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
Law enforcement holds holiday toy drive for Baton Rouge families amid pandemic
BATON ROUGE - Local law enforcement officers want...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Cancer Survivor Stories
Click 2 The Pros
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Fans' Choice 2020
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Cancer Survivor Stories
Click 2 The Pros
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Search
SEARCH
59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Temperatures will drop into the 30s overnight
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days