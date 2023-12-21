Home
Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office uncovers multi-state retail theft ring; equipment worth over $300,000
LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office announced they uncovered a multi-state organized retail theft ring Thursday, resulting in over $300,000 value in equipment being...
Arriving police unknowingly directed shooter out of building during frantic search for UNLV gunman
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police officers responding to...
Building collapsed at Spanish Villa Apartments; 2 reportedly injured
BATON ROUGE - A building collapse at the...
Thursday PM Forecast: A soaking rain is set to arrive on Christmas Eve
We are in the process of transitioning to a more unsettled weather pattern. While rain chances aren't zero on Friday and Saturday, they are low. That...
Thursday AM Forecast: Cloud cover increasing, heavy rain threat over the weekend
Cloud cover will start to increase today but...
Wednesday PM Forecast: sun to become scarce as rain approaches ahead of Christmas
The next storm system is beginning to develop...
Sports
LSU WBB coach Kim Mulkey ejected from game after heated disagreement with ref
LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey was ejected from the Sunday game against Northwestern State after she appeared to vehemently disagree with a call. The...
LSU falls to Texas in Jalen Cook's return to the floor
HOUSTON - Despite a second half rally, the...
SU announces new head football coach - Watch the press conference here
BATON ROUGE - Southern University has announced that...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.
Pennington biomedical researcher selected for prestigious Resident Research Award
BATON ROUGE - Dr. Florina Corpodean was named...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Dec....
Pennington biomedical researcher selected for prestigious Resident Research Award
BATON ROUGE - Dr. Florina Corpodean was named as the 2024 Resident Research Award recipient by the Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract, or SSAT....
Essential Credit Union and Priority Postal Credit Union announce merger
BATON ROUGE - Essential Credit Union is pleased...
Ponchatoula artist restoring historical markers in Livingston Parish
LIVIGNSTON PARISH - Historical markers in Livingston Parish...
