First arrest made in Saturday morning bar shooting; sheriff's office looking for others
DENHAM SPRINGS - One man is in custody and deputies are searching for other suspects after an overnight shooting at a bar. Investigators released surveillance...
Louisiana man to get 4 years for 3 bank holdups, repay $14,000
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A 29-year-old Louisiana man...
One dead, one injured in fatal hit-and-run on Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - A man died, and a...
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
Weather
Warm & breezy Sunday, storms possible Monday
TONIGHT & TOMORROW If you have plans tonight, expect a muggy evening with mostly cloudy skies. Southerly winds continue to pump more moisture into south Louisiana,...
Friday PM Forecast: warm weekend, wet start to next week
Temperatures will continue to climb over the weekend...
Friday AM Forecast: Temperatures climb through the weekend
TODAY & TONIGHT Expect a mostly sunny...
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Final: LSU beats No. 25 Bama 80-77 in overtime
The LSU basketball team got a much needed win over Alabama on Senior Day, the Tigers were led by Senior Darius Days who had 24 points,...
LSU gym loses to Kentucky on controversial call
BATON ROUGE - The LSU gymnastics team falls...
Southeastern baseball downs #3 Arkansas 7-1
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Southeastern Louisiana University baseball...
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, March 4, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
3 on 3 on 2 Basketball
Pat's Coats for Kids
Stuff the Bus
Clay Young
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
