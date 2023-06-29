Home
News
WATCH: Tre' Morgan shares hilarious story from Tigers' stay in Omaha
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team's trip to Omaha was full of memorable moments for the Tigers, but one of the best stories to come...
Man who plowed SUV into Target gets 25-year sentence for 2020 attack at Hammond shopping center
HAMMOND - A man who crashed through the...
Sheriff: Woman arrested for stealing tens of thousands of dollars from elderly father's bank account
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a woman for...
Weather
Thursday AM Forecast: Dangerous Heat Continues Heading Into 4th of July Weekend
The Excessive Heat Warnings have been extended through Friday THE FORECAST Today & Tomorrow: Today marks the seventh time in 2023 that an Excessive...
Wednesday PM Forecast: Excessive Heat continues into Friday
EXCESSIVE HEAT ADVISORY extended to Friday evening. ...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Hotter Days Ahead, More Dangerous Heat - Limited Rain Chances
The Storm Station is here for you, on...
Sports
WATCH: Tre' Morgan shares hilarious story from Tigers' stay in Omaha
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team's trip to Omaha was full of memorable moments for the Tigers, but one of the best stories to come...
LSU baseball stars meet hundreds of fans at Raising Cane's Mothership - Watch the Q&A here
BATON ROUGE - For any fans that missed...
LSU hosts championship celebration at Alex Box Stadium
BATON ROUGE - LSU celebrated its seventh College...
Investigations
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
About Us
