Saturday's storms leave Walker residents without power for roughly 24 hours
WALKER - Residents in Livingston Parish dealt with severe weather that may be a preview of what scientists say could be an active hurricane season. ...
St. George firefighters save duckling that fell into drain
BATON ROUGE - St. George firefighters sprung into...
Baton Rouge General celebrates survivors on National Cancer Survivors Day
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge General celebrated their...
Sunday PM Forecast: Temperatures go up as rain chances go down next week
After a soggy weekend, we still won't rule out some isolated storms to start the week. Afterward, rain will be difficult to find as a new...
Sunday AM Forecast: Another dose of storms today, quieter into next week
Another day, another round of storms. By the...
Saturday PM Forecast: More storms as the weekend wraps up
The capital region continues to dodge showers and...
Sports
LSU baseball holds off North Carolina, forces winner-take-all Chapel Hill Regional championship game
CHAPEL HILL - LSU baseball’s hot bats helped the Tigers beat North Carolina on Sunday and forced a winner-take-all Chapel Hill Regional Championship. After...
LSU baseball overcomes five-run deficit, keeps season alive win over Wofford
CHAPEL HILL - The LSU baseball team will...
WNBA upgrades foul on Caitlin Clark by Chennedy Carter, fines Angel Reese for no postgame interview
NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA on Sunday...
Investigations
Health
Friday's Health Report: New development in stomach cancer treatment is more direct, effective
BATON ROUGE — Most stomach cancers are found when the disease has spread beyond the stomach and a cure is less likely. A new approach to...
Thursday's Health Report: Sleep expert shares remedies for restless nights
BATON ROUGE — Essential oils, melatonin and sound...
Wednesday's Health Report: Southern University Ag Center hosts luncheon for Women's Health Month
BATON ROUGE — The Southern University Ag Center...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
