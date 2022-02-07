Home
Florida man steals car; train sends it crashing into house
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man says he jumped from a stolen car seconds before it was hit by a train and sent...
City's first Black judge remembers long road to the bench
Louisiana’s first Black judge, Isreal M. Augustine, was...
Electrical malfunction sparks overnight fire; 7 escape burning home
BATON ROUGE - Seven people escaped a burning...
Monday AM Forecast: Starting cloudy with sunshine on the way
Monday is bringing a cloudy start to the week. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: Skies will be mostly cloudy...
Sunday PM Forecast: Increasing clouds tonight, becoming overcast on Monday
TONIGHT & TOMORROW It was another frigid...
Saturday PM Forecast: Another cold night, more sunshine on Sunday
TONIGHT & TOMORROW Overnight temperatures will dip...
Saints running back Alvin Kamara arrested in Las Vegas, booked on battery charge
LAS VEGAS - Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery just hours after playing in the NFL's Pro Bowl on Sunday. The Las...
No. 25 LSU hoops drops third straight to Vanderbilt 75-66
No. 25 LSU basketball suffered it's third straight...
LSU gymnastics downs No. 6 Auburn in a top 10 SEC showdown
In an all time cat fight, No. 8...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, February 4, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
