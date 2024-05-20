Home
Head of Council for a Better Louisiana says legislators, Landry will find a balance eventually
BATON ROUGE — While Gov. Jeff Landry has enjoyed a honeymoon with members of the Louisiana Legislature over the past four months, the day will come...
Judge recusal request denied in case involving Metro Councilman
BATON ROUGE - An effort to delay a...
Driver narrowly misses gas meter after crashing into school bus in Central
CENTRAL - A driver nearly ran into a...
Monday PM Forecast: it's late May, and the heat is cranking up
This week will provide an opportunity to exhale after a very busy stretch of weather. As you might expect for Late May, heat will be cranking...
Monday AM Forecast: AIR QUALITY ALERT for metro area today, Sunshine and heat around all week
An AIR QUALITY ALERT has been issued for...
Tracking the Tropics: New radar in Hammond gives Capital area clearer picture of weather threats
When stormy weather threatens, radar acts as our...
Sports
Tiger baseball noticeably absent from SEC honors list
BATON ROUGE - A year after dominating the award circuit, the LSU Tiger baseball team was noticeably absent from the Southeastern Conference 2024 baseball awards and...
LSU baseball will play SEC Tournament opener at 930am on Tuesday
HOOVER, AL - The LSU Tiger baseball team...
LSU baseball beats Ole Miss 9-3 in final regular season game, completes sweep
BATON ROUGE - LSU finished its last regular...
Investigations
Health
Monday's Health Report: How to prevent injuries while playing pickleball
BATON ROUGE — The popularity of pickleball has exploded. So have injuries attributed to the sport. There are two main injuries players can sustain due...
Friday's Health Report: Surgeries can strengthen, stabilize spine for osteopenia, osteoporosis patients
BATON ROUGE — Osteopenia and osteoporosis are both...
Thursday's Health Report: New immunotherapy treatment could help extend lives of melanoma patients
BATON ROUGE — Melanoma is considered the deadliest...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
