State DEQ secretary visits Ascension Parish industrial site linked to red dust clouds
GONZALES - The Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality on Tuesday visited the source of a recurring "red dust cloud" that has led to...
Deputies looking for man last seen walking in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS - Livingston Parish deputies are searching...
Denham Springs man killed after leaving car accident, walking into traffic on I-12 in Hammond
HAMMOND - A man was hit and killed...
Weather
Tuesday PM Forecast: feeling less humidity, but drought conditions may worsen
The story for the remainder of the workweek will be seasonably dry conditions with low humidity and low rain chances. Drought will continue with a conditional...
Wildfires, an unusual threat to the state of Louisiana
The hot and dry conditions we have had...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Air quality alert for sensitive groups
Expect a very similar day to yesterday, weather-wise....
Sports
LSU announces start time, broadcast details for Ole Miss game
LSU's highly anticipated match-up with Ole Miss will air at night on national TV. The Tigers will take on the Rebels at 5 p.m. Sept....
LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 poll
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers move up...
Duo of Daniels and Nabers lead No. 14 LSU past Mississippi State 41-14
STARKVILLE - Right out of the gate, Mississippi...
Investigations
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Woman's Hospital to open the state's first in-patient mental health unit dedicated to pregnant and postpartum patients
BATON ROUGE - A perinatal mental health unit...
Community
Woman's Hospital to open the state's first in-patient mental health unit dedicated to pregnant and postpartum patients
BATON ROUGE - A perinatal mental health unit is scheduled to open at Woman’s Hospital next year and will be one of several in the U.S....
Forbes Best Credit Unions in America honors Neighbors Federal Credit Union for the state of Louisiana
Neighbors Federal Credit Union received recognition from Forbes...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
