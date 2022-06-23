Home
2 On Your Side
News
New Livingston subdivision could be approved despite moratorium
LIVINGSTON - A new subdivision could be coming to Livingston Parish despite a 60-day moratorium halting all land developments set in May. Roger Dear owns...
Pelicans select Australian Dyson Daniels with the 8th pick in the NBA Draft
BROOKLYN - The New Orleans Pelicans select Australian...
Sports2-a-Days: Port Allen Pelicans
PORT ALLEN - The Port Allen Pelicans are...
Additional Links
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING for Baton Rouge Metro Area on Friday
On Friday, an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the I-10 Corridor from Baton Rouge to New Orleans. A...
Keep Your Eyes on the Sky: Rare planetary alignment happening June 24
For the first time since 2004, on Friday,...
Drought Monitor: No Changes - Severe drought persists over Baton Rouge
The Baton Rouge area is no longer under...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Pelicans select Australian Dyson Daniels with the 8th pick in the NBA Draft
BROOKLYN - The New Orleans Pelicans select Australian guard Dyson Daniels with the 8th pick in the NBA draft. In 2021-2022 Daniels played for the NBA...
Sports2-a-Days: Port Allen Pelicans
PORT ALLEN - The Port Allen Pelicans are...
Baton Rouge basketball prep stars uniting in the Big Easy for the 2022 season
BATON ROUGE - The Tulane basketball team could...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report from Thursday, June 23, 2022.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report from Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Additional Links
Brandi's Book Drive
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Fireworks on the Mississippi
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Yard Makeover
Father's Day Giveaway
Search
Home
2 On Your Side
News
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Brandi's Book Drive
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Fireworks on the Mississippi
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Yard Makeover
Father's Day Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING for Baton Rouge Metro Area on Friday
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days