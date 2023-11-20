Home
News
WATCH LIVE: Brian Kelly talks upcoming game against Texas A&M
BATON ROUGE - Coach Brian Kelly is hosting his weekly press conference Monday previewing the Tigers' upcoming game against Texas A&M. Watch the conference live...
Baton Rouge airport getting ready for an increase in holiday travelers
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Metro Airport...
Teens sentenced to 20 years for deadly carjacking of New Orleans woman
NEW ORLEANS - Three out of four teenagers...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Monday AM Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible this evening
A strong storm system will move through the state later today bringing the chance for severe weather to southern Louisiana for the first time in a...
Sunday PM Forecast: Watching the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms
After a pleasant weekend, a strong storm system...
Sunday AM Forecast: Mild weather today, stormy weather tomorrow
Today is going to be a great day...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
LSU beats Georgia State 56-14
BATON ROUGE - LSU rolled away with their eighth victory of the season beating Georgia State 56-14 Saturday night. The Panthers took an early 7-0...
LSU women's basketball defeats Southeastern despite the absence of Angel Reese
LSU Women's basketball defeated the Southeastern Lions 73-50...
Burrow out for the season, Bengals coach says
CINCINNATI - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Nov....
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Baton Rouge General lights up the holidays starting Saturday
BATON ROUGE - A local tradition is set to reignite Saturday when Baton Rouge General transforms its front lawn into a huge light display complete with...
Survivor Stories: Community volunteer shares her story of brain surgery and breast cancer
In 2021, Diane Tate was on stage getting...
Survivor Stories: Baton Rouge woman battles breast cancer with confidence
BATON ROUGE - Shaun Ward is a survivor....
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Love225
Brighten Up Baton Rouge
Sylvia's Toys for Christmas
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2023
Search
Home
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Love225
Brighten Up Baton Rouge
Sylvia's Toys for Christmas
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Fans' Choice 2023
Search
SEARCH
82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Monday AM Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible this evening
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days