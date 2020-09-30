Home
Fence company owner apologizes, plans to answer to warrants
WALKER - A businessman wanted by the law, tells 2 On Your Side that the coronavirus is to blame for his troubles. William Bozarth is...
Neighborhood feuding with apartment over trash, want it gone
BATON ROUGE - A couple of dumpsters in...
Fence company makes good on project following On Your Side report, other customers still waiting
DENHAM SPRINGS - A fence company in Livingston...
Fence company owner apologizes, plans to answer to warrants
WALKER - A businessman wanted by the law, tells 2 On Your Side that the coronavirus is to blame for his troubles. William Bozarth is...
State health officials brace for troublesome cold, flu season amid coronavirus pandemic
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana health officials are expecting...
Bar owners disciplined for violating restrictions plead for state to lift suspensions
BATON ROUGE - Bar owners got a chance...
A pair of fronts set to reinforce fall conditions
Reaching 50 degrees on Wednesday morning marked the lowest temperature since April 17 when Metro Airport thermometers settled at 49 degrees. While that will likely be...
Low humidity and plenty of sunshine today
Conditions today will be less breezy than Tuesday....
Pleasant persistence
Perhaps the most pleasant stretch of weather since...
Sports
Recruiting look at local WR's Chris Hilton and Brian Thomas
Matt Trent checks in with 247Sports Billy Embody as the two discuss star receivers Chris Hilton at Zachary and Brian Thomas at Walker.
Former LSU slugger DJ LeMahieu wins AL Batting Title
BATON ROUGE- Former LSU infielder DJ LeMahieu made...
LSU and Missouri scheduled for night kickoff in Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE - The Tigers will have a...
Investigations
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14 as...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
