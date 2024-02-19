Home
Video shows massive water leak near College Station, Texas
COLLEGE STATION, Texas - An entire road was closed in College Station Monday morning due to a massive water leak. Video from the scene showed...
Clyde Edwards-Helaire receives Heroism award for shielding teen during mass shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Former LSU star and...
BRG Survivor Series: Local woman has surprise attack shortly after the birth of her son
BATON ROUGE - Ju st hours after the...
Monday AM Forecast: Near-freezing this morning, warm and sunny week ahead
After a freezing start Monday morning, expect a warm week in southern Louisiana. Plenty of sunshine and dry conditions will be around for the next 7...
Sunday PM Forecast: Near-freezing early Monday, followed by a temperature turnaround
Baton Rouge could see its first freeze of...
Sunday AM Forecast: A few passing clouds today, freeze possible tonight
Today will feature far less clouds than yesterday,...
Sports
Big Guys No Ties: Reflecting on the Super Bowl
Watch Big Guys No Ties with Michael Cauble and Hunter McCann for February 18, 2024.
LSU men's basketball upsets No. 11 South Carolina in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. - The LSU men's basketball team...
No. 4 LSU defeats Central Arkansas 2-0 on opening weekend
BATON ROUGE - No. 4 LSU defeated Central...
Investigations
Health
BRG Survivor Series: Local woman has surprise attack shortly after the birth of her son
BATON ROUGE - Ju st hours after the birth of her youngest son, Jessica Phillips noticed some discomfort in her calf. “They did a Doppler...
BRG Survivor Series: Local resident shares story a decade after his battle with heart disease
BATON ROUGE - Patton Brantley was on his...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for Dudley DeBosier’s Leadership Academy. Each year hundreds of nonprofits from around the state gather at the Crowne...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
Pennington biomedical researcher selected for prestigious Resident Research Award
BATON ROUGE - Dr. Florina Corpodean was named...
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
