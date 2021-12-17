Home
Lawmaker questions whether big contracts for LSU, USC coaches violate tax codes
Questions and concerns over LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly's large salary are now coming down from Capitol Hill, with one lawmaker wanting to know if the...
Ascension Parish collects toys for kids affected by storms in Kentucky
BATON ROUGE - Mollie Tinnin, an American Red...
Three people arrested in two-state car chase with stolen vehicle
SLIDELL - A two-state car chase involving a...
Friday PM Forecast: rain, storms and falling temperatures this weekend
A cold front will push into and through the area this weekend. Expect big changes to temperatures. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until...
Friday AM Forecast: Dense fog, tracking a weekend cold front
The Forecast: A DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS...
Thursday PM Forecast: foggy and warm finish to week, rain Saturday
Unseasonable warmth will hold on through Saturday afternoon...
Sports
Channel 2's Best Bet$ Early Bowl Season: College Football
Bowl season if officially here, with two games being played on Friday. We are making our best 5 bet$ for the next week as we look...
Saints coach Sean Payton tests positive for COVID, will miss Sunday's game
NEW ORLEANS - Saints head coach Sean Payton...
LSU hoops makes merry with Christmas shopping spree for kids
For the fourth time in his five years,...
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to pushing troublemakers away from the only collegiate football game in Baton Rouge this weekend – extra officers will...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Friday PM Forecast: rain, storms and falling temperatures this weekend
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
