Absentee ballot deadline is Monday
BATON ROUGE - If you haven't mailed your absentee ballot yet, the Baton Rouge Registrar of Voters Office says you should consider hand delivery. Louisiana...
They're getting a turn lane! Hwy 42 neighborhood feeling left out, gets results
PRAIRIEVILLE - A neighborhood worried they'd been left...
Where's the turn? Hwy 42 neighborhood feels left out of construction project
PRAIRIEVILLE - A resident living along a construction...
Trump campaign suing in Michigan to halt count
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign says it has filed a lawsuit trying to halt the vote count in battleground Michigan. The latest counts...
Police arrest suspected shooter in October killing at Baton Rouge apartment building
UPDATE: Police have arrested Malecah Demoulin, 22, in...
US formally exits Paris pact aiming to curb climate change
BERLIN (AP) — The United States on Wednesday...
Steady warm up continues, Keeping an eye on Eta
Temperatures continue to steadily warm up. THE FORECAST Today and Tonight: Most of the morning hours will bring cool temperatures in the 50s. The...
Quiet weather rest of the week, U.S. must monitor Eta
The weather complaint department has short lines. It...
Temperatures will steadily climb all week, chilly mornings remain
The Election Day forecast is clear and cool!...
'Get it out the mud,' Scotlandville's emotional journey to 4-0
Following a win against Central last Friday, Scotlandville head football Coach Lester Ricard shed some tears during his post game interview. That emotion came out...
Bears player suspended 2 weeks for bizarre blow-up during Saints game
CHICAGO - A Chicago wide receiver who started...
Saints trade for former LSU linebacker Kwon Alexander
Former LSU linebacker Kwon Alexander is headed back...
Health
More Americans on diets from a decade ago, report finds
NEW YORK (AP) — If it seems like more and more people are on diets these days, you might not be imagining it. A higher...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14 as...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
