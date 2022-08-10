Home
Trump says he took the Fifth in NY civil investigation
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump invoked the Fifth Amendment and wouldn’t answer questions under oath in the New York attorney general’s long-running civil investigation into...
Deputies recover body of missing kayaker from Slidell bayou
SLIDELL - Deputies retrieved the body of a...
US inflation slips from 40-year peak but remains high 8.5%
WASHINGTON (AP) — Falling gas prices gave Americans...
Weather
Wednesday AM Forecast: Heavy downpours could cause flooding
There is a higher risk of street and poor drainage flooding with storms that develop today. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today...
Tuesday PM Forecast: storms with downpours possible tomorrow
Wednesday and Thursday will be the days to...
Tuesday AM Forecast: The morning hours will be dry before showers return
There will be plenty of dry time in...
Sports
LSU Football unranked in Coaches Poll for first time in 22 years
The last time the LSU Tiger football team was unranked in the preseason Coaches Poll, an outsider was taking over the team after it had hit...
BJ Ojulari awarded legendary No. 18 jersey
"He's what you want when you want someone...
Catholic's Shelton Sampson pledges to LSU
Senior 5 star wide receiver Shelton Sampson made...
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
