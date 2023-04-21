Home
University Lakes one permit away from restoration project launch
BATON ROUGE - Prep work has been completed and earnest restoration work is set to begin on the University Lakes in Baton Rouge. "Phase 1"...
Monster trucks take over Baton Rouge this weekend
ZACHARY - The Monster Truckz show is back...
Victim of armed robbery from December dies from gunshot wounds months later
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating an attempted...
Friday AM Forecast: A couple rounds of rain today but sunny for the weekend
Several rounds of rain in the forecast today, but the weekend looks sunny and mild. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today &...
Inside The Weather: Tornado Terms and Safety
It is important to know the difference between...
Thursday PM Forecast: cold front moves in to end the week
A cold front will approach the area on...
Sports
LSU baseball game vs Ole Miss delayed Friday night due to weather
OXFORD, Miss. - Game one of LSU Baseball's series with Ole Miss was pushed back Friday night. The game is now set to start at...
Brian Kelly updates spring season for his battling quarterbacks
LSU head football coach Brian Kelly updated the...
UL downs #1 LSU baseball, 8-5
BATON ROUGE, La . — For the first...
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, April 17, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
