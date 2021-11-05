Home
New COVID-19 pill said to cut hospital, death risk by 90%
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer Inc. said Friday that its experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 cut rates of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% as the drugmaker...
Louisiana Attorney General sues Biden administration over COVID vaccine executive order
After the Biden administration implemented an executive order...
Son and colleagues to eulogize soldier-diplomat Colin Powell
WASHINGTON (AP) — Friends, family and former colleagues...
Hurricane Ida resources
Weather
Friday AM Forecast: The chilly mornings will continue
Bundle up this morning! THE FORECAST Today & Tonight: Temperatures starting out in the 40s with a windchill in the 30s for many spots....
Thursday PM Forecast: Prepare for wind chills in the 30s Friday morning
The Forecast: Cloudy skies will continue through...
Thursday AM Forecast: Temperatures will keep dropping into Friday
It's time to start tracking windchill! THE...
Sports
Catholic High's offensive line leading the way to another state title run
BATON ROUGE - The Catholic offensive line has been dominant this season. The Bears are of one the best—if not the best—offensive lines in the state....
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Woodlawn's Amani Givens
BATON ROUGE - Woodlawn got a big win...
Saints Michael Thomas out for season after ankle surgery setback
METAIRIE (AP) — New Orleans Saints receiver Michael...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.
OLOL Blood Center in critical need of donations
BATON ROUGE - Our Lady of the Lake's...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to pushing troublemakers away from the only collegiate football game in Baton Rouge this weekend – extra officers will...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
About Us
Contests
