Major sticker shock for electric customer faced with $5,000 bill
BATON ROUGE - Major sticker shock for an Entergy customer who opened his bill Friday morning to find he owed $5,000. Brian Pope says it's...
EBR looking to expand Virtual Academy next school year
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish...
Audit reveals LWC doled out over $6M in unemployment benefits to numerous incarcerated, possibly ineligible individuals
BATON ROUGE - According to the office of...
Escaped zebra in Tennessee evaded police for hours, got tasered
COOKEVILLE, Tn. - Officers had to chase down a zebra Friday morning. Around 4:00 a.m., law enforcement officers were called to West Cemetery Road to...
Lloyd Price, singer and early rock influence, dies at 88
NEW YORK (AP) — Singer-songwriter Lloyd Price, an...
Police: 3 hurt in Florida mall shooting as shoppers scatter
MIAMI (AP) — A shooting at an upscale...
Weather
Warm and humid Mother's Day, storms return into Monday
Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, skies will remain mostly clear. Southerly winds will continue to pump in gulf moisture, making it feel more muggy. Lows will be...
Download the free WBRZ weather app
Get right now weather conditions for your location...
Mother's Day weekend warm up, Rain to start the new week
Happy Friday! The weekend forecast is sunny, but...
Sports
Auburn walks off LSU Baseball in Game 3, 2-1
Release via LSU Sports AUBURN, Ala. – Second baseman Brody Moore's two-out, bases-loaded single in the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday lifted Auburn to...
LSU baseball wins series over Auburn with game 2 victory
The LSU Tiger baseball team won back to...
Southeastern alum Wade Miley throws first career no hitter for Reds
CLEVELAND -- Wade Miley pitched baseball's second no-hitter...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the '2 Your Health' report for Friday, May 7, 2021.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report from Wednesday,...
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report from Tuesday,...
Community
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
Mr Food
Contests
