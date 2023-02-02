Home
Car completely submerged in Central pond after Wednesday night crash
CENTRAL - A crash left a car completely submerged in a pond Wednesday night. Pictures from the scene from the Central Police Department showed tire...
LIVE UPDATES: Thursday Commute
FOLLOW OUR TWITTER FOR LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES DAILY:...
Livingston Parish citizens concerned with recent flooding
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Flash floods Sunday left the...
Thursday AM Forecast: Another inch or two of rain today
Showers will be around all day; rainfall totals will be manageable. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: Today is looking...
6 more weeks of winter or an early spring? Groundhog Day is here
Groundhog day is here and this year everyone...
Wednesday PM Forecast: a wet day before quiet weather returns
The next batch of rain will arrive on...
LSU basketball's losing streak at 9 after 87-77 loss to Missouri
Columbia, Mo. – LSU basketball's losing streak was pushed to 9 games Wednesday night as the Tigers fell short on the road against Missouri as the...
Home game vs. Jackson St. highlights Southern 2023 football schedule
BATON ROUGE- The Southern football team announced their...
Broncos hiring Sean Payton; Saints get 2023, 2024 picks in return
NEW ORLEANS - The Denver Broncos are hiring...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
