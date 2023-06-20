Home
DOTD installing data collection sensors on Sunshine Bridge; lane closures start Wednesday
DONALDSONVILLE - Commuters who regularly take the Sunshine Bridge could see heavier delays for the rest of the week due to lane closures. From Wednesday,...
Ascension Parish man who broke into ex girlfriend's home, was shot and killed had protective order filed against him
GONZALES - A man who was shot and...
LSU rematches Tennessee during third game of College World Series
Weather
Tuesday AM Forecast: Watching for more rain and potential flood risk today
One round of rain done, now we are tracking more showers for your afternoon. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight:...
Increasing threat for flooding, strong storms tonight through Tuesday
A *FLOOD WATCH* is in effect for the...
Tropical Storm Bret forms in central Atlantic
UPDATE: Tropical Storm Bret has officially formed over...
Sports
International soccer game canceled, but Baton Rouge says upper-level matches still a goal
Days after the Honduras national team backed out of a game at Olympia Stadium, citing poor field conditions, city tourism and park officials said Tuesday they...
LSU fans shatter College World Series Jello Shot Challenge record
OMAHA, Neb. - Since 2016, Rocco's Pizza and...
LSU takes first loss of CWS against Wake Forest, will rematch Tennessee Tuesday night
OMAHA, Neb. - The LSU baseball team lost...
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
