Residents experience flood flashbacks ahead of weekend weather
BATON ROUGE - Maintenance crews are working before the rain this weekend, clearing canals and drainage ditches. With the May flood still on the minds of...
DOTD: It costs nearly $2k to repair a damaged interstate cable barrier, but it's worth the cost and weekly work
BATON ROUGE - Cable barriers in the middle...
Sen. Cassidy says federal enhanced unemployment benefit needs to go
PORT ALLEN - On a breezy day on...
Ascension leaders, homeowners look for solution to weeks-long flooding
Instead of going down, water levels are rising again in a neighborhood that has dealt with flooding since mid May. Monday night, the Ascension Parish...
Woman allegedly tried to hit man with her car in hotel parking lot
BATON ROUGE - A woman struck a parked...
Crews reopen cut at Alligator Bayou Road
UPDATE: Ascension President Clint Cointment announced Monday the...
Saturated Baton Rouge area looks to a drying trend
To date, 2021 has been the wettest year on record at Metro Airport with data going back to 1930. Though we could add to those totals...
Afternoon storms continue, high temps going up
Today and Tonight: We're starting off much more...
Storms diminish tonight, more rain around tomorrow
Tonight: The flash flooding potential is beginning to...
Crews, LSU beat Oregon 4-1, stay alive at Eugene Regional
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Dylan Crews went 3 for 3 with a double and home run, Gavin Dugas hit a solo shot that gave LSU the...
Tigers force a winner take all title game after 4-1 win vs Oregon
BATON ROUGE- LSU Baseball forces a game 7...
Labas' gem propels LSU into regional final against Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. - LSU junior AJ Labas pitched...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Monday, June 7, 2021.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
