Home
On Your Side
DEMCO to start installing new smart meters later this month
CENTRAL - More smart meters are on their way to homes in the greater Baton Rouge area. Entergy customers have been complaining about higher bills...
Woman's valuables destroyed in storage unit by rodents; insurance, storage company 'not responsible' for over $70,000 in losses
BATON ROUGE - A woman's possessions were destroyed...
State agency wants Entergy to investigate new meters as customers report surging bills
BATON ROUGE - After reports of Entergy bills...
News
Southern University hosts COVID vaccination event Thursday
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health plans to administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to people 70 years and older on Thursday, Feb. 4. ...
Crawfish season off to a pricey start in capital area
BATON ROUGE – It's that time of year...
Louisiana bank transformed into $700K 'dream home'
WINNSBORO, La. - A former bank in Franklin...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Dreary and chilly period ahead
Some sun was around on a milder Thursday morning. However, clouds will now dominate until the end of the weekend. Beyond that, we will find a...
Rain and cooler temperatures set to move in tonight
The weather pattern is changing as we head...
Showers move in Thursday night, big changes to temperature forecast
Wednesday morning began with the 12 th freeze...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Seven Scotlandville Hornets ink college pledges on National Signing Day
Scotlandville Hornets send 7 football players off to college on National Signing Day. Bryan Cage heads to Hammond to play defensive end for Southeastern. The future...
Madison Cassidy becomes Parkview's first ever beach volleyball signee with NLI to Southern Miss
In the afternoon at Parkview, 4 Eagles put...
LSU with small but mighty number of signees on National Signing Day
The Tigers are sitting at 22 of 25...
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2020
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Virginia woman experiences anaphylaxis, dies within hours of receiving Pfizer vaccine
GLOUCESTER, Virginia- A woman who received the Pfizer vaccine on Saturday (Jan. 30) in Virginia passed away only hours after it was administered, officials say. ...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Pats Final Forecast
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Black History Month
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Fans' Choice 2020
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Pats Final Forecast
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Black History Month
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Search
SEARCH
65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Dreary and chilly period ahead
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days