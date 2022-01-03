Home
As students return, EBR schools to focus on masking, testing amid Omicron wave
BATON ROUGE - As COVID-19 infections continue to multiply across the state, largely due to the Omicron variant, the East Baton Rouge Public School System is...
Investigators unsure what started fire that destroyed vacant home Monday night
BATON ROUGE - A fire completely destroyed a...
No reported injuries from fire at Jefferson Highway nursing home Monday night
BATON ROUGE - A fire broke out at...
Monday PM Forecast: another freezing night
Remarkable that just two days after concluding our warmest December on record in the Baton Rouge area, we registered our first freeze of the season. This...
December 2021 is now the warmest on record for Baton Rouge
The warm stretch in the last week of...
Monday AM Forecast: Freezing temperatures expected again on Tuesday morning
Baton Rouge records the first freeze of the...
Saints beat Panthers 18-10
The Saints are still in the playoff hunt after beating the Carolina Panthers 18-10. The defense led the way with seven sacks and two forced turnovers....
LSU women's basketball beats Texas A&M for their 13 straight win
LSU women's basketball has beaten two top 25...
Channel 2's Best Bet$ Week 17: NFL
Only two more weeks of the NFL regular...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Jan. 3, 2022.
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to pushing troublemakers away from the only collegiate football game in Baton Rouge this weekend – extra officers will...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
