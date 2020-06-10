Home
On Your Side
Beauty school abruptly closes doors, students left wondering what's next
BATON ROUGE - A beauty school has suddenly closed its doors, blaming the coronavirus, and students are left wondering what's next. Students say D’Jay’s Institute...
More than 522,000 Louisianians have received unemployment benefits since pandemic started
BATON ROUGE - The U.S. jobless rate dropped...
Baby finally approved for life-saving drug, 2 months before deadline
BATON ROUGE - A family that's been fighting...
News
Teenager hurt after shooting near N Sherwood Forest Dr.
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that left a teen injured Wednesday morning. The incident was reported around 10 a.m. on Richcroft Avenue,...
Fisherman drowns after jumping into river to save child in California
FRESNO, CA - A good Samaritan who jumped...
HBO Max removes 'Gone With the Wind,' will add context
NEW YORK (AP) — HBO Max has temporarily...
Drier Conditions Stay Through the Weekend
We are waking up to a cold front today! Stormy conditions will come and go by lunch time. THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: A...
Could not have predicted this, even with a look into your Cristobal
Though unspectacular by tropical storm standards, Cristobal will...
Humid Tuesday, Cold Front Bringing Dry Air
The last of Tropical Depression Cristobal moved out...
Sports
Report: Shaq urged Saints to stay unified after controversial Brees comments
NEW ORLEANS - Shaquille O'Neal was among the voices calling for unity in the Saints locker room after Drew Brees' polarizing comments about the national anthem...
LSU Football prepares to go back to workouts
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger football team...
Saints' Michael Thomas helping New Orleans families pay off more than $2M in medical debt
NEW ORLEANS - Star Saints wide receiver Michael...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health for Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health for Friday, June...
Videos
Community
Tickets to win St. Jude Dream Home expected to sell out soon; Get one before it's too late
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are on sale for chances to win the the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home. The Dream Home is valued at $725,000....
Virus expands grip in many areas; U.S. death toll nears 100,000
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea reported...
Better than Ezra star partners with Raising Cane's for charitable virtual concert
BATON ROUGE - Raising Cane's is hoping to...
About Us
Contests
