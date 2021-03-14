Home
Winter storm Uri could affect your utility bill
BATON ROUGE - The effects of winter storm Uri aren't over yet. Utility customers should be expecting higher than normal bills from February. The week of...
Wrecks along Stanford Avenue worry resident of 40 years
BATON ROUGE - A man who lives on...
Repair company says it's owed thousands; businessman offers to settle
BATON ROUGE - A man says he's owed...
Around 800 people receive J&J COVID-19 vaccine inside Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE – A long line of people was formed outside of Tiger Stadium on Sunday. No one was waiting to head to their stadium...
Beyonce, on track to make history, wins 2 early Grammys
NEW YORK (AP) — Queen Bey is close...
MARCH MADNESS: LSU placed in 8th seed, first opponent is St. Bonaventure
INDIANA - After losing to the Crimson Tide...
Two storm systems to impact the area this week
Into Tonight, Into Tomorrow: Tonight, we will continue the chance for a passing shower with lows in the mid 60s. Isolated showers and a few...
Rain chances ramp up beginning Sunday night
Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, temperatures will fall...
One more quiet day, unsettled pattern to develop next week
Mainly dry, warm conditions will continue on Saturday....
MARCH MADNESS: LSU placed in 8th seed, first opponent is St. Bonaventure
INDIANA - After losing to the Crimson Tide in the SEC Final on Sunday the LSU secured the 8th seed in the NCAA March Madness Tournament....
Zachary basketball wins first state title since 1944
LAKE CHARLES- Zachary beat Natchitoches Central 63-57 to...
U-High loses 60-39 in Division II Title Game
LAKE CHARLES- U-High basketball struggled from the jump...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, March 12, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
Two storm systems to impact the area this week
