Error messages received by unemployment applicant halts benefits
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Workforce Commission has paid out $604 million since coronavirus claims started on March 21, but some people continue to have problems...
Louisiana insurance moratorium to expire mid-May
BATON ROUGE - Thousands of Louisiana citizens have...
Customers of tax preparation businesses say stimulus money deposited in wrong bank account
BATON ROUGE - Millions of stimulus checks were...
Dudley DeBosier offers class of 2020 unique graduation experience on TV
BATON ROUGE - Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers are giving graduating high school seniors the opportunity to show off their best graduation walk on TV. With...
Frank Wickes, longest-running band director in LSU history, dead at 82
BATON ROUGE - A former LSU Band director...
Seniors-only coronavirus testing site opening in Baker
BAKER - The city of Baker announced a...
Comfortable warmth continues
High pressure will maintain pleasant weather through Tuesday. Repeating the weekend pattern, high temperatures will be in the low 80s with low humidity. THE FORECAST:...
Pleasant conditions stay into Monday
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Some areas...
Dry end to the weekend
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: Expect an...
Sports
NFL draft averages record 8.4M viewers across 3 days
Seth Markman was just as nervous as NFL coaches and general managers about the unknown factors involved with a virtual draft. But the ESPN executive producer...
Former college football player & Southern Law grad using faith to give hope during uncertain times
During these uncertain times, Southern Law grad Christopher...
Former Madison Prep & Texas standout Malcolm Roach inks free agent deal with Saints
AUSTIN, Texas – Texas defensive...
Investigations
Health
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Friday, April 24, 2020.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Community
Tickets on sale for 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway; Information here
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are on sale for chances to win the the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home. The Dream Home is valued at $725,000....
Better than Ezra star partners with Raising Cane's for charitable virtual concert
BATON ROUGE - Raising Cane's is hoping to...
Local non-profit brings food to children in underserved parts of Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH - Partnerships between a local non-profit...
